Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Funko Pop Retro Toys G1 Grimlock Confirmed As A Game Stores Exclusive In The UK
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,277
Funko Pop Retro Toys G1 Grimlock Confirmed As A Game Stores Exclusive In The UK


UK based Game website*have confirmed that the new Funko Pop Retro Toys G1 Grimlock will be their exclusive item in the UK. The new*Funko Pop Retro Toys G1 Grimlock was originally*released as an Emerald City Comic Con 2021 Exclusive*and then confirmed as a Gamestop shared exclusive*(with a different sticker on the box) for the US market. Now UK fans have a chance to pre-order this Funko Pop version of the Dinobot leader via this Game store link for 19.99 Euros. The release date is*19/03/2021 so there’s only two days left to grab it. Click on the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Funko Pop Retro Toys G1 Grimlock Confirmed As A Game Stores Exclusive In The UK appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers RiD 2001 Constructicons - Instructions & Packaging ONLY
Transformers
Hasbro transformers bumblebee
Transformers
Masterpiece Dinobot - Takara MP-41 Figure - Near Mint; Box condition - Fair
Transformers
Transformers Robots In Disguise Warrior Class Quillfire Complete
Transformers
Robots in Disguise Minicon Deployers Crazybolt & Decepticon Hammer Action Figure
Transformers
Transformers Power Of The Primes Insecticon SKRAPNEL - SHRAPNEL
Transformers
Transformers Fall of Cybertron Starscream Skywarp Thundercracker lot of 3
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:44 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.