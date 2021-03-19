|
Funko Pop Retro Toys G1 Grimlock Confirmed As A Game Stores Exclusive In The UK
UK based Game website
*have confirmed that the new Funko Pop Retro Toys G1 Grimlock will be their exclusive item in the UK. The new*Funko Pop Retro Toys G1 Grimlock was originally*released as an Emerald City Comic Con 2021 Exclusive
*and then confirmed as a Gamestop shared exclusive
*(with a different sticker on the box) for the US market. Now UK fans have a chance to pre-order this Funko Pop version of the Dinobot leader via this Game store link
for 19.99 Euros. The release date is*19/03/2021 so there’s only two days left to grab it. Click on the » Continue Reading.
The post Funko Pop Retro Toys G1 Grimlock Confirmed As A Game Stores Exclusive In The UK
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca