New Stock Images of Kingdom Titan Class Autobot Ark
Thanks to the website Phantom, we have new images of the previously revealed
*Titan Class Autobot Ark from the Transformers Kingdom line. These new images give us another look at Autobot Ark and his pack-in partner Mainframe in robot mode. We also get a look of the vehicle mode from behind, showing the massive thrusters needed to propel the Autobot into space. Lastly, we see a breakdown showing the golden disks, Mainframe in Teletran mode and arguably one of the most important aspects of the Ark – Sky Spy! You can scope out the new images and discuss on the » Continue Reading.
