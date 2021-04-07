Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page New Stock Images of Kingdom Titan Class Autobot Ark
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,576
New Stock Images of Kingdom Titan Class Autobot Ark


Thanks to the website Phantom, we have new images of the previously revealed*Titan Class Autobot Ark from the Transformers Kingdom line. These new images give us another look at Autobot Ark and his pack-in partner Mainframe in robot mode. We also get a look of the vehicle mode from behind, showing the massive thrusters needed to propel the Autobot into space. Lastly, we see a breakdown showing the golden disks, Mainframe in Teletran mode and arguably one of the most important aspects of the Ark – Sky Spy! You can scope out the new images and discuss on the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New Stock Images of Kingdom Titan Class Autobot Ark appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 05:50 PM   #2
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
RNSrobot's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Fraser Valley
Posts: 3,049
Re: New Stock Images of Kingdom Titan Class Autobot Ark
smdh
__________________
FEEDBACK THREAD
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050

"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"
RNSrobot is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformer Grimlock in unopened box,brand new but not the version from the 80
Transformers
Takara 1980 No.15 Countach LP500S Transformer with Box, Instert and Styrofoam
Transformers
2004 HASBRO TAKARA OPTIMUS PRIME TRANSFORMER collectible toy
Transformers
1985 Hasbro Transformers Omega Supreme G1 Vintage 100% Complete
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Wfc Netflix Deluxe Cheetor
Transformers
Transformers G1 Dinobots Swoop 100% Complete
Transformers
Transformers G1 Dinobots Sludge 100% Complete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:54 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.