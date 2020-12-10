|
Walmart Exclusive Retro Headmaster Wave 2 Available For Pre-Order
Attention collectors! Walmart have just released the pre-orders for the Transformers Retro Headmaster Wave 2 on their website. Click on the links to pre-order yours while they are still available: Retro Headmasters Highbrow Retro Headmasters Skullcruncher Retro Headmasters Weirdwolf
Click on the discussion link below and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Board! Transformers Generations Toys Deluxe Retro Headmaster Highbrow Collectible Action Figure Adults and Kids Ages 8 and Up, 5.5-inch INSPIRED BY ORIGINAL G1 DESIGN: This retro Headmaster Highbrow figure is inspired by the original 1987 G1 release CLASSIC CONVERSION: Highbrow figure features classic » Continue Reading.
