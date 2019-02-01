Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,734

Transformers artist Livio Ramondelli to attend TFcon Toronto 2019 Livio Ramondelli to TFcon Toronto 2019.



Livio is known to fans for his work on IDWs Transformers comics with the Chaos storyline, the Autocracy, Monstrosity, Punishment and Primacy series as well as providing the art for the Orion Pax focused issues in the Robots in Disguise books as well as various issues of Transformers: More than Meets the Eye. He will be selling prints and offering commissions to attendees all weekend long.



Livio Ramondelli is presented by



TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT

Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists

Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention  full details and tickets now online at



