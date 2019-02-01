Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:30 PM
Super_Megatron
Transformers artist Livio Ramondelli to attend TFcon Toronto 2019
TFcon is pleased to welcome back Transformers comic book artist Livio Ramondelli to TFcon Toronto 2019.

Livio is known to fans for his work on IDWs Transformers comics with the Chaos storyline, the Autocracy, Monstrosity, Punishment and Primacy series as well as providing the art for the Orion Pax focused issues in the Robots in Disguise books as well as various issues of Transformers: More than Meets the Eye. He will be selling prints and offering commissions to attendees all weekend long.

Livio Ramondelli is presented by The Chosen Prime.

TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention  full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets

TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online.
