?Movies In The Park? Starts This Thursday In Texas With ?Bumblebee??
If you enjoyed the Bumblebee movie and you live in Texas, you may have a chance to watch it for free with your family and friends. Kicker 102.5 website
is informing that the Texas Parks and Recreations Department in Texarkana is starting a “Movies in the Park” event this Thursday, May 23rd and the first movie to be shown is “Bumblebee”. For the next several weeks, there will be several free screenings of different movies on Thursday nights at Spring Lake Park. The movies will start between 7-8 PM and are shown in the field across the street from » Continue Reading.
The post “Movies In The Park” Starts This Thursday In Texas With “Bumblebee””
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
