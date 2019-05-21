|
Fans Toys FT-41 Sheridan (Masterpiece Scaled Warpath) Final Color Images
KABOOM! *KAZOWY! Thanks to*Fans Toys Weibo
*we can share for you the final color images of*Fans Toys FT-41 Sheridan (Masterpiece Scaled Warpath).* This is Fans Toys take on popular Autobot red tank for the Masterpiece scale. The images show off the great vibrant red finishing of the figure, and we can see a lot of die-cast in the tank treads that we are sure will please your optics. Fans Toys really captured the animation design in the robot mode, and with a compact and solid tank mode. You can check the mirrored images on this news post after the jump » Continue Reading.
