Transformers: The Last Knight Premiere Event In China ? New Chinese Exclusive Trailer
A few hours ago, the Chinese Premiere for Transformers: The Last Knight was held in Guanzhou. Part of the movie cast was there like Isabella Moner, Laura Haddock, Josh Duhamel and Michael Bay. This event shows how big and important is “The Last Knight” in China. It even had Chinese singer*Zang Jie performing”Torches”, the Chinese promotional theme for TLK we reported previously
. A new exclusive trailer for China was shown. While it had most of previous footage, there are some new scenes and a new one where we can listen Megatron talking to Optimus. It may be consider as » Continue Reading.
