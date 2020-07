Comic-Con@Home: Online Exhibit Hall Confirmed for July 22-26, 2020

An Online Exhibit Hall announcement for Comic-Con@Home is part of today's Exhibitor Lists and Exhibit Hall Map release: On Wednesday, July 22, the Comic-Con@Home Online Exhibit Hall will go live. Join us for an interactive version of the floor plan with offerings from a great cross-section of exhibitors from all over the Comic-Con Exhibit Hall. You'll find company listings, exclusive products for sale, promotional links, and a whole lot more. The Exhibit Hall will be available for all five days of the convention. It will close—just like the real thing—on Sunday, July 26.