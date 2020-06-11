Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Comic-Con@Home: Online Exhibit Hall Confirmed for July 22-26, 2020


An Online Exhibit Hall announcement for Comic-Con@Home is part of today’s Exhibitor Lists and Exhibit Hall Map release: On Wednesday, July 22, the Comic-Con@Home Online Exhibit Hall will go live. Join us for an interactive version of the floor plan with offerings from a great cross-section of exhibitors from all over the Comic-Con Exhibit Hall. Youll find company listings, exclusive products for sale, promotional links, and a whole lot more. The Exhibit Hall will be available for all five days of the convention. It will closejust like the real thingon Sunday, July 26. Will the exclusive products for sale &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Comic-Con@Home: Online Exhibit Hall Confirmed for July 22-26, 2020 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



