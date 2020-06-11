|
Comic-Con@Home: Online Exhibit Hall Confirmed for July 22-26, 2020
An Online Exhibit Hall announcement for Comic-Con@Home
is part of today’s Exhibitor Lists and Exhibit Hall Map release: On Wednesday, July 22, the Comic-Con@Home Online Exhibit Hall will go live. Join us for an interactive version of the floor plan with offerings from a great cross-section of exhibitors from all over the Comic-Con Exhibit Hall. Youll find company listings, exclusive products for sale, promotional links, and a whole lot more. The Exhibit Hall will be available for all five days of the convention. It will closejust like the real thingon Sunday, July 26. Will the exclusive products for sale » Continue Reading.
