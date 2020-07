Transformers Earthrise Wave 2 Deluxe New Stock Images

Courtesy of friend site and sponsor Dorkside Toys we have new stock images of the upcoming Transformers Earthrise Wave 2 Deluxe figures. This wave consists of Allicon, Arcee, Smokescreen and Airwave. We have clear shots at the back and front of the packaging as well as the robot and alt modes of each new toy.