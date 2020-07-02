|
Transformers Earthrise Wave 2 Deluxe New Stock Images
Courtesy of friend site and sponsor Dorkside Toys
*we have* of the upcoming*Transformers Earthrise Wave 2 Deluxe*figures. This wave consists of*Allicon, Arcee, Smokescreen*and*Airwave.*We have clear shots at the back and front of the packaging as well as the robot and alt modes of each new toy. Check out the mirrored image on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Boards. Dont forget that you can pre-order these figures via our sponsors links below. Sponsor Links: Big Bad Toy Store
