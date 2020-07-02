Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Netflixs War For Cybertron Promotional Posters ? Jetfire And Starscream


The official*Transformers social media*channels have shared two new*Netflixs War For Cybertron promotional posters.* The new posters feature Jetfire and Starscream. Jetfire wears a Decepticon insignia and an energy blade on his right arm. The*official Transformers Instagram account*have uploaded animated motion versions of the posters via their story. The new Transformers War For Cybertron cartoon will premiere in July 30 via Netflix. Ready to watch the new Transformers cartoon this month? Check out the animated motion posters the HQ images after the jump. Then you can share your impressions on the new Transformers series on the 2005 Boards! &#187; Continue Reading.

