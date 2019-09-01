Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,357

All Six Constructicon Profiles for Transformers Galaxies Released by IDW



This past week, IDW Publishing has been promoting the upcoming Transformers Galaxies series by sharing the individual Constructicon profiles, one per day. For your viewing pleasure, we have collected and mirrored them into a single post. Check them out after the jump, and sound off on the boards if you’re ready for some mean green constructing machines in IDW’s bold new era of Transformers!



