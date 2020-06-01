Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,846

Fans Hobby MB-16A Machine Eagle (Machine Wars Optimus Prime) Full Color Test Shot





Third Party company Fans Hobby, via their Third Party company Fans Hobby, via their Facebook account , have shared our a full*color test shot picture of their*MB-16A Machine Eagle (Machine Wars Optimus Prime).* This is a very nice redeco of Fans Hobby MB-16 Lightning Eagle (G1 Thunderclash) in Machine Wars Optimus Prime color. It will include a new head with interchangeable faces (regular and masked). Machine Eagle stands*12.6 inches/32 cm in robot mode. Check out the mirrored image on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Boards! You can already find pre-order for this figure via our sponsors links below. Sponsor Links:





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca