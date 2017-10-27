|
In-Hand Pics Of New Takara Legends LG-47 Kickback, LG-48 Gong & Repgunus and LG-49 Tr
Thanks to Alfes2010 on Twitter
, we have in hand images of the latest wave of Takara Legends figures. This wave consists of Kickback with Clouder (Doubledealer), Gong (Brawn) with Repugnus and Triggerhappy with Blowpipe.* These new pics give us some comparison pics with some of the figures with their US counterparts. These figures were just released in Japan and should be hitting US online retailers shortly. You can check out all the images after the jump!
