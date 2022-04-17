Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? April Week 2
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,143
TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? April Week 2


This new week of sightings around the world has been pretty active. New Legacy and Studio Series toys and merchandise has been found in Australia, Legacy Deluxes in Germany, Beast Wars reissues and Buzzworhty Bumblebee toys in Ireland, Studio Series Coronation Starscream in Mexico, the latest Legacy Generations Selects figures in New Zealand, New Cyberverse toys in Russia and this week the rain of new toys have* reached Philippines with the complete Legacy wave 1 in all classes, Legacy Beast Wars redecos, Generations Selects, Buzzworthy Bumblebee Silverstreak, and three waves of R.E.D toys. <a href="https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/australia-transformers-sightings.87156/page-145#post-20118147">Transformers Legacy Generations Selects Lift-Ticket &#038; &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? April Week 2 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:46 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.