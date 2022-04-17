This new week of sightings around the world has been pretty active. New Legacy and Studio Series toys and merchandise has been found in Australia, Legacy Deluxes in Germany, Beast Wars reissues and Buzzworhty Bumblebee toys in Ireland, Studio Series Coronation Starscream in Mexico, the latest Legacy Generations Selects figures in New Zealand, New Cyberverse toys in Russia and this week the rain of new toys have* reached Philippines with the complete Legacy wave 1 in all classes, Legacy Beast Wars redecos, Generations Selects, Buzzworthy Bumblebee Silverstreak, and three waves of R.E.D toys. <a href="https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/australia-transformers-sightings.87156/page-145#post-20118147">Transformers Legacy Generations Selects Lift-Ticket & » Continue Reading.
