Today, 10:21 PM
Super_Megatron
Transformers writer Tyler Bleszinski to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2022


TFcon is happy to welcome Transformers Galaxies: Constructicons Rising comic book writer Tyler Bleszinski to TFcon Los Angeles 2022. He will be signing for fans on the Saturday of the convention at 2 pm. Tyler Bleszinski is presented by The Chosen Prime. Tickets on sale now at https://www.tfconla.com/tickets

The post Transformers writer Tyler Bleszinski to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2022 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



