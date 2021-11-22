|
Transformers writer Tyler Bleszinski to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2022
TFcon is happy to welcome Transformers Galaxies: Constructicons Rising comic book writer Tyler Bleszinski to TFcon Los Angeles 2022
. He will be signing for fans on the Saturday of the convention at 2 pm. Tyler Bleszinski is presented by The Chosen Prime
. Tickets on sale now at https://www.tfconla.com/tickets
