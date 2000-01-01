Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:00 PM
GotBot
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 2,017
Top 10 Dumbest Transformers Names
Some Transformers get saddled with pretty dumb names. With all the votes amassed and counted, here are the top ten of those dumb names!

https://youtu.be/kNdLAsog09s
