IDW?s Transformers (2019) Comic Series: 5-Page Preview of Issue #37



Two kilocycles is practically nothing to the incredibly long-lived Cybertronians, so what answers can Cyclonus and Pyra Magna find in their past to help them survive the new battles of the present? Explore the 5-page preview of Transformers issue #37 for more details, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Winston Chan (Artist), Guido Guidi (Artist), Aline Herzpalter Baumgartner (Cover Artist), Sebastian Piriz (Cover Artist), Freddie Williams II (Cover Artist)



