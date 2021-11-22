Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDW?s Transformers (2019) Comic Series: 5-Page Preview of Issue #37


Two kilocycles is practically nothing to the incredibly long-lived Cybertronians, so what answers can Cyclonus and Pyra Magna find in their past to help them survive the new battles of the present? Explore the 5-page preview of Transformers issue #37 for more details, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Winston Chan (Artist), Guido Guidi (Artist), Aline Herzpalter Baumgartner (Cover Artist), Sebastian Piriz (Cover Artist), Freddie Williams II (Cover Artist)

The post IDW's Transformers (2019) Comic Series: 5-Page Preview of Issue #37 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



