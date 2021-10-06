Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Takara Tomy Transformers MPG Collection ? Masterpiece Seizan Images


Via Chinese website Ruten.com we can share for you our first image of the color prototype of*Takara Tomy Transformers MPG Collection Masterpiece Trainbot Seizan*in all his modes. Seizan is the fourth figure of the G1 Japan Trainbot team following*Shouki,*Getsuei, and Yukikaze. We have a look at the robot mode, combiner Raiden right arm mode and the realistic Hakuch? 485-200 Series Limited Express Electric Locomotive. As we had previously reported, Seizan is scheduled for release in September 2023 and he will come with Raiden’s sword. Stay tuned with TFW2005 since more official images may show up &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tomy Transformers MPG Collection ? Masterpiece Seizan Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



