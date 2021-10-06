Via Chinese website Ruten.com
we can share for you our first image of the color prototype of*Takara Tomy Transformers MPG Collection Masterpiece Trainbot Seizan*in all his modes. Seizan is the fourth figure of the G1 Japan Trainbot team following*Shouki
,*Getsuei
, and Yukikaze
. We have a look at the robot mode, combiner Raiden right arm mode and the realistic Hakuch? 485-200 Series Limited Express Electric Locomotive. As we had previously reported
, Seizan is scheduled for release in September 2023 and he will come with Raiden’s sword. Stay tuned with TFW2005 since more official images may show up » Continue Reading.
