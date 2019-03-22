|
Super7 Founder Brian Flynn Interview ? Transformers Super Cyborg Deluxe Action Figure
Via Popular Mechanics
we can share for your an interesting interview with Super7 Founder Brian Flynn about several of their new upcoming products, including the Transformers Super Cyborg Deluxe Action Figures. Super7 is coming in hot with their extensive line of licensed merchandising and collectibles of several famous franchises like Star Wars, Master Of The Universe, Alien, Mega Man, Robotech, and even some famous music bands. Of course, Transformers is on their catalog with some impressive new cartoon accurate 11- inches tall and fully articulated Optimus Prime and Megatron action figures. They have transparent removable chest panels to show off their robotic
More...
