Today, 11:10 AM
Super_Megatron
Transformers Studio Series SS-44 Optimus Prime, SS-45 Drift, SS-46 Dropkick & SS-47 H



Walmart.com has uploaded some great 360 degree videos on their Transformers Studio Series SS-44 Optimus Prime, SS-45 Drift, SS-46 Dropkick &#38; SS-47 Hightower listings. You can have a look at the toys from all angles in their robot modes. A great way to show the toys for the public and fans. Check the videos via the respective links below: Listing links (with some stock photos): SS-44 Optimus Prime SS-45 Drift SS-46 Dropkick SS-47 Hightower Direct links to the videos: SS-44 Optimus Prime SS-45 Drift SS-46 Dropkick
