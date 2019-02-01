Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,821

Walmart.com has uploaded some great 360 degree videos on their Transformers Studio Series SS-44 Optimus Prime, SS-45 Drift, SS-46 Dropkick & SS-47 Hightower listings. You can have a look at the toys from all angles in their robot modes. A great way to show the toys for the public and fans. Check the videos via the respective links below: Listing links (with some stock photos): SS-44 Optimus Prime SS-45 Drift SS-46 Dropkick SS-47 Hightower Direct links to the videos: SS-44 Optimus Prime SS-45 Drift SS-46 Dropkick





Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.



