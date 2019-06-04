|
War For Cybertron: Siege Springer, Refraktor, Brunt, Red Alert & Galaxy Optimus Prime
Via Hasbro’s Official*Teletraan Data Files
*we have access to several great*War For Cybertron: Siege Springer, Refraktor, Brunt, Red Alert & Galaxy Optimus Prime Official Transformation Videos*for your viewing pleasure. The Siege line really brings us very interesting and creative transformations, and Springer proves to be an excellent executed triple-changer. Click on the following links to enjoy step-by-step videos of each character. **Red Alert
**Refraktor
**Brunt
**Springer
**Galaxy Upgrade Optimus Prime
