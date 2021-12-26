Local Pickup is preferred, EMT only, buyer pays for shipping. Some shelf ware on most items unless otherwise mentioned. PM me with questions I will try and respond as quick as possible.
Convention Exclusives
Botcon 2009 - Box Set 90% complete. Missing Key as shown.
TFCON - Battle Roller MIB - $50 - 3rd Party
TFCON - NightBird x 2 - $35 - 3rd Party
Transformers Movie series
Movie Optimus-Prime (sword edition) - $50
Target Exclusives - Bumble Bee, Baracade, Brawl and Jazz - $100 (as set only)
Transformers Universe
Constructions - Complete on card - $100
Aerialbots - Complete on card - $100
MISC
3rd (unofficial) Party Gold Otimus (based on the classics line) - Make me an offer