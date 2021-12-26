PurgingCollectables Mini-Con Join Date: Dec 2021 Location: Brantford area Posts: 1

Collection Purge





Convention Exclusives



Botcon 2009 - Box Set 90% complete. Missing Key as shown.











TFCON - Battle Roller MIB - $50 - 3rd Party











TFCON - NightBird x 2 - $35 - 3rd Party













Transformers Movie series



Movie Optimus-Prime (sword edition) - $50













Target Exclusives - Bumble Bee, Baracade, Brawl and Jazz - $100 (as set only)











Transformers Universe



Constructions - Complete on card - $100











Aerialbots - Complete on card - $100









MISC



3rd (unofficial) Party Gold Otimus (based on the classics line) - Make me an offer







Thank you for looking at my listings. I have been collecting transformers since 1990 but the time has come to cut down on my collection that have brought me so much happiness for years. I prefer in-person deals and EMT is king. I am located close to Brantford, Cambridge and KW region.