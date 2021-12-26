Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:35 PM   #1
PurgingCollectables
Mini-Con
Join Date: Dec 2021
Location: Brantford area
Posts: 1
Collection Purge
Local Pickup is preferred, EMT only, buyer pays for shipping. Some shelf ware on most items unless otherwise mentioned. PM me with questions I will try and respond as quick as possible.


Convention Exclusives

Botcon 2009 - Box Set 90% complete. Missing Key as shown.





TFCON - Battle Roller MIB - $50 - 3rd Party





TFCON - NightBird x 2 - $35 - 3rd Party






Transformers Movie series

Movie Optimus-Prime (sword edition) - $50






Target Exclusives - Bumble Bee, Baracade, Brawl and Jazz - $100 (as set only)





Transformers Universe

Constructions - Complete on card - $100





Aerialbots - Complete on card - $100




MISC

3rd (unofficial) Party Gold Otimus (based on the classics line) - Make me an offer



__________________
Thank you for looking at my listings. I have been collecting transformers since 1990 but the time has come to cut down on my collection that have brought me so much happiness for years. I prefer in-person deals and EMT is king. I am located close to Brantford, Cambridge and KW region.
