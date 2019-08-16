|
IDW?s Transformers ?84 #0: Sneak Peek
TFW2005 member CyberstormSM pans our optics to SyFy Wire’s sneak peek
of a title on your pull list for next week, Transformers ’84 #0, which features insights on the process of revisiting “Man of Iron” from writer Simon Furman. “Daunting because, as we found with Regeneration One, some fans prefer their founding Transformers*untrammeled by retroactive tinkering. Its almost treading on sacred ground. But exciting because that very first issue of Marvels Transformers covers such a big span of time in its opening few pages. Massive game-changing events happen in a single panel. There had to be stuff we didnt » Continue Reading.
The post IDW’s Transformers ’84 #0: Sneak Peek
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.