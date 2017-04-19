As stated by us few days ago, Transformers: Robots In Disguise – Season 3: Combiner Force will make its debut on April 29th
. Thanks to a couple of TV Schedule listings, we now have additional info regarding the premiere of the new season. The first two episodes titles are revealed: King Of The Hill (Part 1) King Of The Hill (Part 2) The the first episode will are 6:30am on Saturday April 29th, 2017 on Cartoon Network followed by the second episode at 7:00am.  
