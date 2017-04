Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,411

Transformers: The Last Knight Character Update On Transformers: Online



China’s Transformers: Online multiplayer game is to receive character updates based on the content*from the upcoming movie*Transformers: The Last Knight. A trailer and a promo image showcasing the update has been made available for public viewing. You can check ’em out below: “When there is no hero in the world, a new age of fear will being.”



The post Transformers: The Last Knight Character Update On Transformers: Online appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

