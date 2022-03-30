Great news for our fellows fans and collectors in Germany. Hasbro have just announced that Hasbro Pulse Germany website is now LIVE! As confirmed by Hasbro Pulse Instagram account
, you can already access to eu.hasbropulse.com
to register and create your account. Now all German fans have access and shipping to the extensive Hasbro Pulse Transformers catalog and their exclusives. We are so glad the German Transformers community have got another alternative to hunt for the latest Transformers figures in the market. Click on the discussion link below and share your thoughts on the 2005 Boards!
