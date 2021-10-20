Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Studio Series Dinobot Sludge, The Fallen And Bumblebee Movie Arcee EAN C


Thanks to our very own*Jtprime17*we can share for you the EAN codes of the upcoming new*Transformers Studio Series Sludge, The Fallen And Bumblebee Movie Arcee. We have had rumors about the release of these figures in our forums, but now we have proper EAN numbers which are a proper confirmation of these upcoming releases. Read on for the respective code and size class of each figure: Studio series leader 86 Sludge EAN: 5010993986804 Studio series leader TF2 Fallen EAN: 5010994108113 Studio series Deluxe TF6 Arcee EAN: 5010993979257 We have no images yet, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Studio Series Dinobot Sludge, The Fallen And Bumblebee Movie Arcee EAN Codes appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
