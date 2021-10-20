|
Transformers Studio Series Dinobot Sludge, The Fallen And Bumblebee Movie Arcee EAN C
Thanks to our very own*Jtprime17*we can share for you the EAN codes of the upcoming new*Transformers Studio Series Sludge, The Fallen And Bumblebee Movie Arcee. We have had rumors about the release of these figures in our forums
, but now we have proper EAN numbers which are a proper confirmation of these upcoming releases. Read on for the respective code and size class of each figure: Studio series leader 86 Sludge EAN: 5010993986804 Studio series leader TF2 Fallen EAN: 5010994108113 Studio series Deluxe TF6 Arcee EAN: 5010993979257 We have no images yet, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more » Continue Reading.
