Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces Three More Titan Masters Attack Cards
A weekend update
brings three more cards to Wave 5 of the Transformers Trading Card Game: Megatron // Fallen Hero and his Titan Master partner Doomshot lead the Decepticons in Titan Masters Attack, the upcoming Transformers TCG release. Mix and match heads and bodies to customize your teams power. All-new Stratagem cards expand your deckbuilding options! Titan Masters Attack hits stores May 29th, wherever the Transformers TCG is sold Doomshot Megatron Fallen Hero Revenge Check out the attached artwork, then sound off on the 2005 boards!
