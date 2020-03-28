Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Figure King No. 266 Scans: Earthrise Sky Lynx And More, Studio Series, Beast Wars Mas
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,478
Figure King No. 266 Scans: Earthrise Sky Lynx And More, Studio Series, Beast Wars Mas


Courtesy of*Loopaza Mega Store*we have our usual doses of*Figure King Magazine Scans. Issue #266 features some new images of*Earthrise Sky Lynx And More, Studio Series, Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-50 Tigatron &#38; MP-10DC Convoy Atmos Duck Camo Ver. This month we have only 4 pages of Transformers content: Earthrise Sky Lynx  Two*pages dedicated to the newest Commander class figure. We have several new shots of Sky Lynx’s different modes, components and the included effects. We can spot that Sky Lynx has a small cargo ramp in alt mode. Transformers Earthrise *We have some extra shots of he upcoming Earthrise &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Figure King No. 266 Scans: Earthrise Sky Lynx And More, Studio Series, Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-50 Tigatron & MP-10DC Convoy Atmos Duck Camo Ver. appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Masterpiece Bumble MP-21
Transformers
Mastermind Creations Kultur /MMC Kultur Transformers 3rd Party Tarn DJD
Transformers
Transformers War Cybertron Siege Titan WFC-S29 Omega Supreme New In Box
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Warpath Canadian Cardback MOC
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Seaspray Canadian Cardback MOC
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Powerglide Canadian Cardback MOC
Transformers
3rd Party Transformers TFC Old Soldiers Ratchet and Ironhide Set MISB x 2
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:27 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.