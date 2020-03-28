|
Figure King No. 266 Scans: Earthrise Sky Lynx And More, Studio Series, Beast Wars Mas
Courtesy of*Loopaza Mega Store
*we have our usual doses of*Figure King Magazine Scans. Issue #266 features some new images of*Earthrise Sky Lynx And More, Studio Series, Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-50 Tigatron & MP-10DC Convoy Atmos Duck Camo Ver. This month we have only 4 pages of Transformers content: Earthrise Sky Lynx Two*pages dedicated to the newest Commander class figure. We have several new shots of Sky Lynx’s different modes, components and the included effects. We can spot that Sky Lynx has a small cargo ramp in alt mode. Transformers Earthrise *We have some extra shots of he upcoming Earthrise » Continue Reading.
