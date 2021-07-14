|
Vintage Transformers Beast Wars Cheetor And Optimus Primal Reissues Out In Canada
Via the*Beast Wars Buy Sell and Trade Worldwide Facebook group
we can confirm that the*Vintage Transformers Beast Wars Cheetor is out*at Canadian retail. The original Beast Wars Cheetor is out in stores one more time with his classic*rock bubble presentation. He was spotted at WalMart Chatham in Ontario, Canada for $30.00 CAD ($23.94 approximately). To top it all, Cybertron.ca reported several sightings
of the Vintage Beast Wars Optimus Primal reissue at Walmart stores in*Alberta & Manitoba. Happy hunting to all fellow Canadian collectors!
The post Vintage Transformers Beast Wars Cheetor And Optimus Primal Reissues Out In Canada
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca