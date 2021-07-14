Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Vintage Transformers Beast Wars Cheetor And Optimus Primal Reissues Out In Canada


Via the*Beast Wars Buy Sell and Trade Worldwide Facebook group we can confirm that the*Vintage Transformers Beast Wars Cheetor is out*at Canadian retail. The original Beast Wars Cheetor is out in stores one more time with his classic*rock bubble presentation. He was spotted at WalMart Chatham in Ontario, Canada for $30.00 CAD ($23.94 approximately). To top it all, Cybertron.ca reported several sightings of the Vintage Beast Wars Optimus Primal reissue at Walmart stores in*Alberta &#038; Manitoba. Happy hunting to all fellow Canadian collectors!

The post Vintage Transformers Beast Wars Cheetor And Optimus Primal Reissues Out In Canada appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



