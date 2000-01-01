Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:24 PM
Decepticon Army
King of the Obscure
Decepticon Army's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: The Ark In Emergency Stasis
Posts: 2,019
Vintage Beast Wars Rattrap Released in Canada
 and then there were four.

Thanks to Cybertron.ca member SPLIT LIP for letting us know that Vintage Beast Wars Rattrap has been released in Canada.

The sighting was made at a Walmart in Ontario.

Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: E193C514-7D37-4F1F-9B39-C1751466555C.jpg Views: 15 Size: 11.3 KB ID: 49667  
