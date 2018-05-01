Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 07:17 PM   #1
Jonnydark
Beasty
Jonnydark's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: New Hamburg
Posts: 317
White Whale Found!
One of my most wanted rare transformer items or "White Whales" was an animation cel of Optimus Prime. Ever since I was a kid I wanted one. I got out of collecting the toys long ago and sold my collection... But a deep part of me still wanted an Optimus cel.



Recently I found one on Buyee and had the means to bid on it! He arrived today and it's everything I dreamed and more:






There are some flaws, it's got some splatters... the drawing is stuck to the back. But I don't care. It's mine. It's Prime. It's great. I feel so happy to have this finally.
Today, 07:22 PM   #2
Scrapmaker
Heavy Weapon
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: Toronto
Posts: 593
Re: White Whale Found!
Grats on your find dude. I'm not into cels, but I've got a half-height billy full of primes, so I know what that drive is about.
Today, 07:46 PM   #3
predahank
Storing is hoarding
predahank's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: vancity
Posts: 1,459
Re: White Whale Found!
I'm happy that you found your white whale! I'm still hunting a few unicorns my self
Today, 08:11 PM   #4
Jonnydark
Beasty
Jonnydark's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: New Hamburg
Posts: 317
Re: White Whale Found!
Thanks Scrapmaker. Thanks Predahank. May you find your unicorns!
