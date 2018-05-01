Jonnydark Beasty Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: New Hamburg Posts: 317

White Whale Found!







Recently I found one on Buyee and had the means to bid on it! He arrived today and it's everything I dreamed and more:













There are some flaws, it's got some splatters... the drawing is stuck to the back. But I don't care. It's mine. It's Prime. It's great. I feel so happy to have this finally. One of my most wanted rare transformer items or "White Whales" was an animation cel of Optimus Prime. Ever since I was a kid I wanted one. I got out of collecting the toys long ago and sold my collection... But a deep part of me still wanted an Optimus cel.Recently I found one on Buyee and had the means to bid on it! He arrived today and it's everything I dreamed and more:There are some flaws, it's got some splatters... the drawing is stuck to the back. But I don't care. It's mine. It's Prime. It's great. I feel so happy to have this finally.





__________________