Today, 11:27 AM
#
1
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,199
Legends - LG-43 Trypticon preorder on Japanese site
AE:
http://www.anime-export.com/product/35111
17500 Yen, roughly 150 USD
Seems a good price, what's your opinion?
Today, 11:29 AM
#
2
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,199
Re: Legends - LG-43 Trypticon preorder on Japanese site
on AE, it says "Shipping Options:
ONLY", wonder how much it might cost, since this will be a huge box for sure, might kill the deal.
Today, 11:40 AM
#
3
nuropa
Beasty
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Autobot VanCoolVerCity
Posts: 313
Re: Legends - LG-43 Trypticon preorder on Japanese site
expect $100 shipping so you won't be shocked.
