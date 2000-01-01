xueyue2 Nexus Maximus Join Date: Mar 2012 Location: Toronto Posts: 2,199

Re: Legends - LG-43 Trypticon preorder on Japanese site ONLY", wonder how much it might cost, since this will be a huge box for sure, might kill the deal. on AE, it says "Shipping Options:ONLY", wonder how much it might cost, since this will be a huge box for sure, might kill the deal.



sell/trade/wanted thread

feedback



__________________