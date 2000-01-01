Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Legends - LG-43 Trypticon preorder on Japanese site
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:27 AM   #1
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
xueyue2's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,199
Legends - LG-43 Trypticon preorder on Japanese site
AE:

http://www.anime-export.com/product/35111

17500 Yen, roughly 150 USD

Seems a good price, what's your opinion?
__________________

sell/trade/wanted thread
feedback
xueyue2 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:29 AM   #2
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
xueyue2's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,199
Re: Legends - LG-43 Trypticon preorder on Japanese site
on AE, it says "Shipping Options: ONLY", wonder how much it might cost, since this will be a huge box for sure, might kill the deal.
__________________

sell/trade/wanted thread
feedback
xueyue2 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:40 AM   #3
nuropa
Beasty
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Autobot VanCoolVerCity
Posts: 313
Re: Legends - LG-43 Trypticon preorder on Japanese site
expect $100 shipping so you won't be shocked.
nuropa is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Revenge of the Fallen Leader Class Starscream 2010 95% COMPLETE MIB
Transformers
G1 Transformers Lot All In Great Condition
Transformers
G1 Transformer Bots And Accessories Lot
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Optimus Prime MP-1 Cybertron Commander
Transformers
G1 Transformers And Accessories Lot Most In Excellent Condition
Transformers
transformers g1 takara microchange pistol hand gun m1910 fn browning no.7 in box
Transformers
G1 transformers lot including Optimus Prime and Metroplex
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:57 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.