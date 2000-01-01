Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page Planet X Dinobots
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:31 AM   #1
BoNKerS
Animated
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: York Region
Posts: 1,720
Planet X Dinobots
Hey Everyone,

I sold my Planet X dino's and looks like I miss them lol

Please let me know what you have and how much you are looking for.

Cheers
Chris
BoNKerS is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Revenge of the Fallen Leader Class Starscream 2010 95% COMPLETE MIB
Transformers
G1 Transformers Lot All In Great Condition
Transformers
G1 Transformer Bots And Accessories Lot
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Optimus Prime MP-1 Cybertron Commander
Transformers
G1 Transformers And Accessories Lot Most In Excellent Condition
Transformers
transformers g1 takara microchange pistol hand gun m1910 fn browning no.7 in box
Transformers
G1 transformers lot including Optimus Prime and Metroplex
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:57 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.