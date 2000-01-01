Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Transformers On Ebay
Reload this Page 3 Transformers lots!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:52 PM   #1
B13
I.Prefer.Decepticons
B13's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2013
Location: Sherbrooke, Qc
Posts: 292
3 Transformers lots!
Transformers Masterpiece Grimlock MP-03 Hasbro + upgrade kit

+
Transformers lot DX9 War In Pocket Tyrant + WST Smallest Megatron + upgrade kit

+

Transformers lot Generations & Armada Skywarp, Beast Shockwave, DOTM Powerglide


Please PM me if you have any comments or questions. This sales thread is not a discussion thread.
Last edited by B13; Today at 10:56 PM.
B13 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Car Robots RID Japan Devil Gigatron/ Galvatron/ Megatron d-013
Transformers
Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-4 Autobot Commander Optimus Prime Convoy
Transformers
G1 Transformers Lot All In Great Condition
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:00 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.