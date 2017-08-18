|
Mu Model Transformers 3D Metal Puzzle IDW Tarn
Via*Reddit user u/yinfandi
, we have images of the new*Mu Model Transformers 3D Metal Puzzle IDW Tarn. These officially licensed Transformers metal models are great 3D laser cut models that are assembled from metal sheets. They use a simple slot and tab design so no glue is required, just bend the metal tabs where instructed and attach pieces together. Mu Model had already released some*Movie*and G1 characters
*before
, and now they give us a nice surprise with IDW Tarn, the ruthless leader of the Decepticon Justice Division. According to the information shared, this new model should be out this » Continue Reading.
