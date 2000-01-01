Today, 09:17 PM #1 zfarsh Beasty Join Date: Sep 2013 Location: Oakville Canada Posts: 327 zfarsh SUPER Cheap sale near Toronto (or meetup at conventions in Mississauga) ADDING NEW PRODUCTS/PICTURES IN THE NEXT FEW HOURS



Pls read below and donot re-ask me what i answered here already, otherwise, i will not reply back. Reason for sale is downsizing



Prices, in Canadian, No boxes unless it states it comes with it, and loose / used, and accessories as shown only. If not in the picture or description, then it doesnt come with it.



Prices are final, and as shown only, with no extra accessories, and pls, donot ask me a million questions, what you see is what you get. It is assumed you know what the figures are, if not, pls research them.





1) FP Combes Robin (special colors) = 60 $

Great condition, awesome transformation, one of my favorites especially in alt mode but no room to display him. No sure if have box or not, will check on Tuesday Jan 3rd, but assume no box.













2) UT single shark, with gun = 35$













3) Legends and Delux Size Figures, 5$ each, as shown

Added some paint apps on Bombshell (purple / gold / black) and on Powerglide (silver and metallic red and smaller symbol)

NO HUFFER, already SOLD

Blackjack is reserved for Yonoid







4) Delux size Hasbro Figure = 10$/ea

Note: Warparth has been repainted as shown below.

Orion comes with gun and axe









4) Grimlock and Strongarm = 5 $ / ea

with paint apps as shown













5) Generation Whirl = 10$, with the accessories shown















7) Ultimate Predaking from Prime show = 20 $









8) Real Action Heroes Super Saiyan Goku = NOW only 45 $

Complete with box, and is 12" tall









9) SH Figuarts Iron Man Mark 43 = 30 $

Complete with box









10) Lady Statues = 15 $/ea, or take both for 25$









11) Spawn stuff and carnage = 15$ for the lot



My Cybertron Feedback Page:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=56526



My Ebay Feedback Page:

http://feedback.ebay.ca/ws/eBayISAPI.dll?ViewFeedback2&userid=zfarsh3000



TFW2005 Feedback:

http://www.tfw2005.com/boards/junkion-exchange-feedback/1056147-zfarsh.html __________________ Last edited by zfarsh; Today at 10:33 PM .

