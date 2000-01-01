Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page zfarsh SUPER Cheap sale near Toronto (or meetup at conventions in Mississauga)
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:17 PM   #1
zfarsh
Beasty
zfarsh's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2013
Location: Oakville Canada
Posts: 327
zfarsh SUPER Cheap sale near Toronto (or meetup at conventions in Mississauga)
ADDING NEW PRODUCTS/PICTURES IN THE NEXT FEW HOURS

Pls read below and donot re-ask me what i answered here already, otherwise, i will not reply back. Reason for sale is downsizing

Prices, in Canadian, No boxes unless it states it comes with it, and loose / used, and accessories as shown only. If not in the picture or description, then it doesnt come with it.

Prices are final, and as shown only, with no extra accessories, and pls, donot ask me a million questions, what you see is what you get. It is assumed you know what the figures are, if not, pls research them.


1) FP Combes Robin (special colors) = 60 $
Great condition, awesome transformation, one of my favorites especially in alt mode but no room to display him. No sure if have box or not, will check on Tuesday Jan 3rd, but assume no box.






2) UT single shark, with gun = 35$






3) Legends and Delux Size Figures, 5$ each, as shown
Added some paint apps on Bombshell (purple / gold / black) and on Powerglide (silver and metallic red and smaller symbol)
NO HUFFER, already SOLD
Blackjack is reserved for Yonoid

4) Delux size Hasbro Figure = 10$/ea
Note: Warparth has been repainted as shown below.
Orion comes with gun and axe




4) Grimlock and Strongarm = 5 $ / ea
with paint apps as shown






5) Generation Whirl = 10$, with the accessories shown







7) Ultimate Predaking from Prime show = 20 $




8) Real Action Heroes Super Saiyan Goku = NOW only 45 $
Complete with box, and is 12" tall




9) SH Figuarts Iron Man Mark 43 = 30 $
Complete with box




10) Lady Statues = 15 $/ea, or take both for 25$




11) Spawn stuff and carnage = 15$ for the lot

Last edited by zfarsh; Today at 10:33 PM.
zfarsh is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 Whirl
Transformers
VINTAGE LOT 15 HASBRO TRANS FORMERS
Transformers
Omega Supreme MIB 100% Complete Transformers G1 Vintage 1985 Hasbro Rare Find
Transformers
Vintage 1984 G1 Transformers **HOUND** 110% Complete Extras!!!
Transformers
Wreck Gar 100% Complete 1984 Vtg Hasbro G1 Transformers W/ Tech Spec Ints
Transformers
Computron 100% Complete 1987 Vintage Hasbro G1 Transformers w/ Instructions
Transformers
Jazz 100% Complete 1984 Vintage Hasbro G1 Transformers Figure W/ Tech Spec Ints
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:35 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.