Repeat after me: GUMMI PFLEDGE STIFT. Keep that in your head, and you?ll thank me as we enter the Black Friday Splatter Zone! Vangelus hits the Jackpot, TJ whips out a Switchblade, and Aaron? Well, Aaron is tired. You can download and comment on it here: WTF @ TFW ? 611 ? November 27 2021 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here.
If you use iTunes and regularly subscribe to podcasts, you can add us to your player and have the software download each episode automatically each time we update. To do that, and give us » Continue Reading.
The post WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 611 Now Online
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...