Old Today, 11:02 AM   #1
Brawn84
Generation 2
Join Date: May 2016
Location: Nova Scotia
Posts: 112
Robotoybase/ chimungmung
Has anyone ordered much from Robotoybase, they use to be Chimungmung?
Old Today, 11:18 AM   #2
Scrapmaker
Heavy Weapon
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: Toronto
Posts: 338
Re: Robotoybase/ chimungmung
I ordered from chimungmung before, have a pre-order with robotoybase now.
