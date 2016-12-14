A video showcasing*Transformers: Robots In Disguise*Activator Combiner Soundwave was uploaded by Hasbro’s official Transformers page a few days back. However, the video did not contain any audio (not to be confused with the*other video
which was deliberately*muted). The second video is back… and with audio. With*it, you will get an in-depth look at the creation of the newly re-formatted Decepticon for Transformers: Robots In Disguise Season 3 – Combiner Force. Soundwave comes with Laserbeak and can be quickly transformed in just 5 steps. Check out the video, after the jump. When creating the Activator Combiner Soundwave figure for Robots » Continue Reading.
