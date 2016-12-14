Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers: Robots In Disguise Activator Combiner Soundwave Showcase Video
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,710
Transformers: Robots In Disguise Activator Combiner Soundwave Showcase Video


A video showcasing*Transformers: Robots In Disguise*Activator Combiner Soundwave was uploaded by Hasbro’s official Transformers page a few days back. However, the video did not contain any audio (not to be confused with the*other video which was deliberately*muted). The second video is back… and with audio. With*it, you will get an in-depth look at the creation of the newly re-formatted Decepticon for Transformers: Robots In Disguise Season 3 – Combiner Force. Soundwave comes with Laserbeak and can be quickly transformed in just 5 steps. Check out the video, after the jump. When creating the Activator Combiner Soundwave figure for Robots &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Robots In Disguise Activator Combiner Soundwave Showcase Video appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 THRUST Seeker Jet Complete With Box 1985
Transformers
Transformers G1 THUNDERCRACKER Seeker Jet Complete With Box 1984
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Scorponok
Transformers
Transformers Generations Metroplex Hasbro Classic Titan Class G1 Custom
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:40 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.