Super_Megatron
Robots in Disguise Season 2.5 DVD in Australia


Via TFW2005 member Griffin-of-0z, we can report that the six episode "season 2.5" of the recent Robots in Disguise show has been released in Australia. Beyond Home Entertainment has collected the sub-season's six episodes – featuring the story arc of the scavengers and the arrival of Starscream – onto a single disk, which is currently being sold in JB Hifi (with an official release date slated for 3 January 2018). Of note is that Beyond are calling this season 3, and branding it with the Combiner Force logo, which is the branding of the actual season 3 which featured Menasor » Continue Reading.

The post Robots in Disguise Season 2.5 DVD in Australia appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



