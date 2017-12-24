Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,444

Robots in Disguise Season 2.5 DVD in Australia



Via TFW2005 member Griffin-of-0z, we can report that the six episode “season 2.5” of the recent Robots in Disguise show has been released in Australia. Beyond Home Entertainment has collected the sub-season’s six episodes – featuring the story arc of the scavengers and the arrival of Starscream – onto a single disk, which is currently being sold in JB Hifi (with an official release date slated for 3 January 2018). Of note is that Beyond are calling this season 3, and branding it with the Combiner Force logo, which is the branding of the actual season 3 which featured Menasor



