Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,444

In-Hand Images Of Takara Legends Slugslinger, Perceptor, Bumblebee and Octane



Thanks to 2005 Board member Type-R, we have a collection of images of the latest Takara Legends figures. These figures were released a little early this week and Type-R has been sharing images from various sources in the ongoing thread. This wave of figures consists of Slugslinger with Caliburst, Bumblebee with Exo-Suit Spike, Octane with Ghost Starscream and Perceptor with Ramhorn. These images we have several comparison shots of the figures with their Titans Return counterparts; Octane possessed by Ghost Starscream, Exo-Suit Spike in head mode on Takara’s Cerebros as well as a fun image of Bumblebee holding Spike by



The post







More... Thanks to 2005 Board member Type-R, we have a collection of images of the latest Takara Legends figures. These figures were released a little early this week and Type-R has been sharing images from various sources in the ongoing thread. This wave of figures consists of Slugslinger with Caliburst, Bumblebee with Exo-Suit Spike, Octane with Ghost Starscream and Perceptor with Ramhorn. These images we have several comparison shots of the figures with their Titans Return counterparts; Octane possessed by Ghost Starscream, Exo-Suit Spike in head mode on Takara’s Cerebros as well as a fun image of Bumblebee holding Spike by » Continue Reading. The post In-Hand Images Of Takara Legends Slugslinger, Perceptor, Bumblebee and Octane appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________