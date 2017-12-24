Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page In-Hand Images Of Takara Legends Slugslinger, Perceptor, Bumblebee and Octane
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:01 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,444
In-Hand Images Of Takara Legends Slugslinger, Perceptor, Bumblebee and Octane


Thanks to 2005 Board member Type-R, we have a collection of images of the latest Takara Legends figures. These figures were released a little early this week and Type-R has been sharing images from various sources in the ongoing thread. This wave of figures consists of Slugslinger with Caliburst, Bumblebee with Exo-Suit Spike, Octane with Ghost Starscream and Perceptor with Ramhorn. These images we have several comparison shots of the figures with their Titans Return counterparts; Octane possessed by Ghost Starscream, Exo-Suit Spike in head mode on Takara’s Cerebros as well as a fun image of Bumblebee holding Spike by &#187; Continue Reading.

The post In-Hand Images Of Takara Legends Slugslinger, Perceptor, Bumblebee and Octane appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Galaxy Force First Gunner (Cybertron Red Alert)
Transformers
SCORPONOK Transformers G1 ORIGINAL 1987 Headmaster Decepticon Base 99% Complete!
Transformers
Transformers Age of Extinction AOE AD 32 Movie Advance Deluxe Stinger MOSC
Transformers
transformers titans return Lot Slugslinger Trigger Happy Twintwist Topspin Krok
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:58 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.