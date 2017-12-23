Congratulations are in order as several of IDW’s top talents have received the Comixology Readers Choice “Best of 2017” award
. Among the top of the heap are the following: Best Writer: James Roberts, Lost Light Best Ongoing Series: Transformers Lost Light Best Artist: Sara Pieter-Durocher, Transformers Till All Are One Best Letterer: Tom B Long: Revolutions Some well deserved recognition from the readers! Congratulations all around to the winners from TFW2005!
