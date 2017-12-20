Voice actor David Kaye has taken to his Youtube page to grace us all with his annual holiday song as sung by Beast Wars Megatron. This year has a twist however, as his arch enemy Optimus Primal (aka Garry Chalk) posted his own holiday greeting
a few days prior. In the video Mr. Chalk called out Mr. Kaye. So, enjoy the playful banter and delightful nostalgia as David Kaye responds in the video below.
The post Annual Holiday Message from David Kaye
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...