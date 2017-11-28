Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,282
G-Shock x Transformers Collaboration Video


CASIO G-SHOCK*Japanese YouTube channel has surprised us with a G-Shock x Transformers Collaboration Video. We have got a very cool CGI video featuring a G-Shock G-Steel watch that transforms into a robot that resembles Optimus Prime. This is part of the celebration for G-Shock 35th anniversary. According to*Snakas Blog*this could be the collaboration PV which was announced by Takara Tomy at Tokyo Comic Con.* As cool as it looks, it seems that the collaboration is only for the promotional video and we have no indication of plans for a transforming figure. Be &#187; Continue Reading.

The post G-Shock x Transformers Collaboration Video appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



