Old Today, 07:53 PM   #1
GotBot
Classic
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,374
Cyberverse Gnaw Review
Definitely not as simple as a mere upsized version of Titans Return Gnaw, but is he any good to fill out the Sharkticon ranks anyway?
https://youtu.be/_YegZQrR2_4
