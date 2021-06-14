|
New Transformers Heavy Metal Mobile Game Available For Download In New Zealand & Aust
Attention collectors and gamers! The recently announced
new AR Mobile game Transformers Heavy Metal, developed by*Niantic (Pokemon Go) and Hasbro, has just been released for download in New Zealand. According to the Transformers Heavy Metal Twitter
account, the beta is available in both IOS
and Android
for lucky New Zealand residents at the moment (geo locked). Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates on this new mobile game. Update: Courtesy of 2005 Board member*ssjkazer we have some screencaps and a short video of the gameplay. Keep in mind that this is still a beta, not the » Continue Reading.
