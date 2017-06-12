|
First Strike #3 and #4 solicitations
From Newsarama
From Newsarama we get our first look at the covers for IDW's First Strike #3 and #4, which are expected on September 13 and September 27. You can read on for more information and pictures. Will you be following the First Strike series? Tell us on the boards First Strike #3Cover A: Freddie E. Williams IISPOTLIGHT Mairghread Scott & David Rodriguez (w) Max Dunbar (a) Freddie E. Williams II (c) Secrets revealed! G.I. Joe, the Autobots and M.A.S.K. make their way to Cybertron to stop the siege and encounter the COBRA leader, but all is not as
