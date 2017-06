Movie Hot Rod and Drift Joining Transformers Forged to Fight

Kabam’s Transformers Forged to Fight is getting a new content update, which is set to include some new characters from the Transformers Movie series. The announcement trailer on the game’s Facebook page boasts of upcoming Transformers The Last Knight themed content, and showcases Drift (in his Age of Extinction design) and Hot Rod from Transformers The Last Knight. Various other new features, including boosts, are also included in the trailer. You can check out the video on Kabam’s Transformers Forged to Fight Facebook page The post Movie Hot Rod and Drift Joining Transformers Forged to Fight appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM