Old Today, 02:58 PM   #1
SlapDash
Generation 1
Join Date: Apr 2022
Location: Toronto, Canada
Posts: 36
Looking for 2005 Galaxy Force / Cybertron Prime (blue legs)
Hi all!

While I'm aware that there is a Siege version called Galaxy Upgrade Optimus Prime (with a DNA kit available), as well as the 3P Transform & Rollout Commander of Stars (with its disintegrating fingers), the version of this character I'm specifically looking for is the 2005 blue leg version of Galaxy Convoy aka Cybertron Optimus Prime.

Not super picky if it's in the Galaxy Force box or the Cybertron packaging, or if it's just loose & complete.

Thanks in advance and happy Thursday everyone.
Old Today, 03:18 PM   #2
Soundwaves
Robot Master
Join Date: Dec 2014
Location: Vancity
Posts: 745
Re: Looking for 2005 Galaxy Force / Cybertron Prime (blue legs)
Pretty sure I have a couple loose ones as well as misb.
